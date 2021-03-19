Millington man indicted for murder for death of truck driver

James K. Huddleston was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of Dajuantae Stuart of Hermitage, Tenn., found dead the morning of Jan. 8, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man was indicted Thursday in the death last year of a truck driver who was found shot in the cab of his tractor trailer in Eads, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

James K. Huddleston, 28, was indicted on first-degree murder charges. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

Investigators said the victim, Dajuantae Stuart, 30, of Hermitage, Tenn., was found dead the morning of Jan. 8, 2020, in his truck which was parked on the side of Interstate 269 near U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Shelby County.

They said Stuart’s in-cab camera showed Stuart and Huddleston talking and then entering the bunk area of the cab. Gunshots can be heard on the recording and Huddleston then is seen exiting the cab and walking away.

He was identified and arrested the following day.

The case is being handled by Senior Felony Asst. Danielle McCollum of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 1 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 7 and Criminal Court Division 1.