Millington man indicted for murder in shooting of delivery driver in south Memphis

Tanner Bolding, 23, is charged with killing Randal Cardwell, a delivery truck driver from Paragould, Arkansas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the early-morning shooting death earlier this year of a delivery truck driver in South Memphis, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury returned the indictment against Tanner Bolding, 23, who is being held in the Shelby County Jail. Bolding also was indicted on attempt to commit especially aggravated robbery.

Investigators said that shortly after 6 a.m. on Sept. 14 a witness flagged down an ambulance in the 1200 block of South Bellevue where paramedics then found Randal Cardwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cardwell, 44, from Paragould, Ark., a delivery truck driver who was making a stop at a fried chicken outlet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance video showed a suspect walking towards the back of the truck and moments later running back to a blue Honda Civic and driving away.

An anonymous caller led police to the 1000 block of Talley Place, a short distance away, where they located the Honda Civic and took Bolding into custody. A handgun also was recovered.

Bolding was identified as the suspect seen on the surveillance video, and also gave police a statement about the incident.