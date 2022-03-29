Millington police officer arrested on aggravated assault, public intoxication charges

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Haley, a Millington police officer, was picked up on three counts of aggravated assault Monday.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Millington police officer was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, along with public intoxication and possession of a weapon while intoxicated, Monday night in Fayette County, Tennessee.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), deputies picked up Douglas Haley on an arrest warrant for the charges, and transported him to the Fayette County Jail.

FCSO Deputy Chief Ray Garcia said Haley had previously worked for the sheriff's office from 2016 to 2018, and later joined the Millington Police Department.

No further details on the incident have been released at this time.

The Fayette County Clerk's Office told ABC24 they can not release an affidavit until Haley's first court appearance Thursday.

Below is a statement from Millington Police about this incident: