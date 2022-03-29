Millington police officer arrested on aggravated assault, public intoxication charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Millington police officer was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, along with public intoxication and possession of a weapon while intoxicated, Monday night in Fayette County, Tennessee.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), deputies picked up Douglas Haley on an arrest warrant for the charges, and transported him to the Fayette County Jail.
FCSO Deputy Chief Ray Garcia said Haley had previously worked for the sheriff's office from 2016 to 2018, and later joined the Millington Police Department.
No further details on the incident have been released at this time.
The Fayette County Clerk's Office told ABC24 they can not release an affidavit until Haley's first court appearance Thursday.
Below is a statement from Millington Police about this incident:
Millington Police Officer Doug Haley was arrested last night by the Fayette County Sheriff Office. The charges are related to an incident that occurred in Fayette County while Officer Haley was off duty and unrelated to his duties with the Millington Police Department. The Millington Police Department has suspended Officer Haley without pay as a result of the charges. An internal investigation will be held to determine if additional disciplinary action is warranted. Officer Haley has been a member with Millington Police for 3 ½ years.