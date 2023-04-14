Millington Police searching for suspects who fired at vehicle during road rage incident

Millington officers said it happened about 5 p.m. on Wednesday along Veterans Parkway near Raleigh-Millington Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Millington Police are searching for the suspects who they said fired several shots at another vehicle during a road rage incident.

Millington officers said about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the victim was driving on Highway 385 towards Raleigh-Millington Road when he came upon two vehicles driving erratically.

Investigators said the victim exited to Raleigh-Millington Rd. and stopped at a red light at Veterans Parkway, along with the other two vehicles. They said one of them – a brown Chevrolet Tahoe – pulled up next to the victim and threw a soda can at him.

Police said as the vehicles continued north onto Veterans Parkway, the other vehicle – a maroon 1998 Ford Expedition with a bike rack on the back – pulled up on the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and fired four or five shots at the victim. Investigators said four of the shots hit the vehicle, with one of those entering the cab. Police said the victim was not injured.

Investigators said the Expedition had a Tennessee license plate 94BC53 and the Tahoe has Tennessee license plate BPB-9314.

Anyone with information on who the suspects may be are asked to call Millington Police at 901-873-5622 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.