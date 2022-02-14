Have an ex-Valentine with outstanding warrants? Millington police have a 'special' for them

"We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals," a Facebook post said.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? The Millington Police Department has a 'special' just for them.

In a Facebook post, the department said their Valentine's Day Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious five-star accommodations, professional glamour shots that will be posted online for all to enjoy, and a special Valentine's dinner.

(That, of course, means handcuffs, a ride in the back of a patrol car, a stay at the Millington Police Jail, mugshots, and a jail cell meal.)

"We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals," the post continued. "We don't blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!"

Click HERE to see the full post.