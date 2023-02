The male minor was transported to LeBonheur Children's Hospital. A man and a woman were detained at the scene, but no charges have been filed at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A minor was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call in Parkway Village at the 4600 block of Chancellor Cove.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.