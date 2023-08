The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured in the shooting, and they are still investigating the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in custody, including three minors, after a shooting at a Cordova gas station Thursday morning, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

The SCSO said they are investigating a shooting with no injuries at the 1700 block of Whitten Road in Cordova. The shooting happened around 9:42 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies currently have two women detained as well as three boys under the age of 18. The investigation by SCSO detectives is ongoing.