Missing 2-year-old boy found safe after being forcibly taken from his mother

Memphis Police said two-year-old Tylan Harris was taken by his father, Terrell Harris, earlier in the week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing two-year-old boy was found safe Saturday morning after being forcibly taken from his mother.

According to police, Tylan Harris was reported missing by his mother on Friday after Tylan's father, Terrell Harris, had taken him from her by force four days previously.

MPD issued a City Watch Alert Friday to search for the child.

He had last been seen Friday around 7:30 p.m. being put into Harris' Infiniti G37 with drive-out tags, no windshield and tail lights spray-painted black.

MPD has not yet released details on where he was found, or whether Harris has been arrested.