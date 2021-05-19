Missing Hughes, Arkansas, woman found dead, wrapped in sheet and under mattress

Robin Allmon was found at the home of her on-again off-again boyfriend, and he is considered a person of interest.

HUGHES, Ark. — A Hughes, Arkansas, woman who had been missing for a week has been found dead, and now the man she had been dating is a person of interest.

St. Francis County investigators said 42-year-old Robin Allmon was found Tuesday night, wrapped in a sheet and covered with a mattress at the home of her on-again off-again boyfriend, on N. Tucker in Hughes.

Investigators said the last time Allmon’s daughter had spoken to her was last Tuesday. They said she was not currently living with the boyfriend, and he is considered a person of interest.

Allmon’s body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

St. Francis investigators said Allmon had reported being assaulted by the boyfriend back in February.