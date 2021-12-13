Missing teen found, search for abductor ongoing

If you have information about 17-year-old Barbara Sanders or 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Update: Barbara Sanders has been found safe. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, she was found in Memphis.

Thanks to everyone for their help on this case.



The search for Lafayette "Lucky" Miller continues. https://t.co/oQb1jXV03s — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 14, 2021

Investigators are still looking for Lafayette "Lucky" Miller.

If you have seen her or Lafayette "Lucky" Miller call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl who police said left with a man who "forced himself on her".

Investigators said Barbara Sanders and another 17-year-old left with 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Memphis Police said "Lucky" forced himself on Sanders when the three went into a business. The other teen was able to get away and call police early Monday morning.

Sanders has a ponytail with gold tips, double nose piercing, has "Gwen" with a rose tattooed on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black tights, and black/pink/white Nike shoes.

🚨 A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis. Barbara was abducted today by 39yo Lafayette “Lucky” Miller. Miller is wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept for Kidnapping.



If you have seen Barbara or Miller, contact MPD at 901-528-CASH or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/LdZ11AyfCK — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 13, 2021

"Lucky" Miller is around 5'7" with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray jogging pants, and was armed with a small handgun.

If you have information about 17-year-old Barbara Sanders, call MPD at 901-545-2677.