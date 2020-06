The search is on for 6-month-old Majesty McClanton.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police are searching for a 6-month-old girl who they say was abducted by her parents during a video with child services. An Arkansas AMBER ALert has been issued.

Police say 6-month-old Majesty McClanton was taken by Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi during a supervised visit at the DHS office there.

They were last seen in a white 2015 Nissan Altima with no license plate.