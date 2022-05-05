Mississippi officials offering $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of murder suspect

The Panola County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for more information into the murder of Carlos Burton in March.

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss — The Panola County, Mississippi, Sheriff's Office said Thursday they are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved with the murder of Carlos Burton in March.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on March 21, Burton, of Como, Mississippi, was dropped off at Baptist Desoto hospital with severe injuries due to a physical assault that occurred earlier in the day.

Burton subsequently succumbed to his injuries and died.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for any information on this incident that may lead to an arrest.

Those with information should call 662-209-2011.

The Sheriff's Office said all calls will be confidential and they will not ask for names.