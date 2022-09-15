Babysitter charged with murder and child abuse after 2-year-old boy dies & 11-month-old girl is injured

Makallie E. Durham was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant at the scene of the Corinth home where the children were found.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Mississippi babysitter is charged with capital murder and more after a toddler died and another baby was injured.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call about a small child who was unresponsive about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2022, at a home on CR 380 in Corinth. They found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive with “multiple bruises and marks.” Deputies said they also found an 11-month-old girl at the home with several injuries.

Both children were taken to Magnolia Regional Hospital, and then transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where the boy died on Sept. 15. The baby girl is stable, according to investigators.

Deputies said Makallie E. Durham, 23, of Iuka, was caring for the two children when they were found. Investigators said Durham had a misdemeanor warrant out of Corinth and she was taken into custody as the investigation continued.

Deputies said Durham has been charged with capital murder for the death of the boy, and felony child abuse for the injuries to the little girl.