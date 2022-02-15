Multistate manhunt for escaped inmate from Central Mississippi

Mississippi Department of Corrections said Monday that U.S. Marshals have joined a multistate search for Michael Floyd Wilson, who escaped Sunday.

PEARL, Miss — A manhunt is underway for a Mississippi inmate who escaped the Central Mississippi Correction Facility in Rankin County Sunday.

The 51-year-old Michael Floyd Wilson is also known as "Pretty Boy Floyd." Mississippi Department of Corrections spokesman Leo Honeycutt said Monday that U.S. Marshals have joined a multistate search.

Honeycutt also said Michael Floyd Wilson cut his hand on razor wire climbing over a fence during the escape. Investigators said Wilson then got an ambulance ride to a hospital after telling someone he was bleeding from a motorcycle accident.

Wilson is serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in 2014.

In July 2018, he escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution and was captured two days later.

If you see Wilson or know of his whereabouts, contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

