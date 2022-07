The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Lamar, Mississippi, around 45 minutes from Memphis.

LAMAR, Miss — One person is dead and one is in critical condition after a shooting at the M&W Quick Stop gas station near Lamar, Mississippi, along U.S. Highway 72.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said the shooting did not involve officers, and they will be holding a press conference regarding the shooting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The sheriff's office said they aren't looking for a suspect.