Crime

Mississippi man accused of assaulting Uber driver in Oxford

23-year-old Samuel Robert Hudson of Kosciuscko faces a charge of felony malicious mischief.
OXFORD, Miss — A Mississippi man is charged after Oxford police said he assaulted an Uber driver.

According to police, a man ordered the Uber ride October 25, 2020. The Uber driver told police the man assaulted him, damaged his phone when the driver tried to call police, and damaged his vehicle.

Investigators found the man who ordered the ride was 23-year-old Samuel Robert Hudson of Kosciuscko. A warrant was issued for felony malicious mischief. Police said Hudson turned himself in at the Lafayette Detention Center January 12, 2021.

A judge set Hudson’s bond at $2,500.
