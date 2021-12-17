Mississippi man pleads guilty to pointing lasers at FedEx planes

The Federal Aviation Administration told the FBI in July that airplanes flying into the Memphis airport were being hit in the cockpit by a green laser.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal prosecutors say a Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to pointing a green laser at FedEx airplanes flying into Memphis International Airport in Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis says Eugene Conrad faces a sentence of up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the FBI in July that airplanes flying into the airport were being hit in the cockpit by a green laser coming from Hardeman County, Tennessee, and Benton County, Mississippi.