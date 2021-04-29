Mississippi man pleads guilty to shooting and killing a protected bald eagle

The man is placed on probation for one year, must pay $3,500 in restitution and a fine of $3,500, and has to give up the gun and scope used to shoot the bird.

OXFORD, Miss — A 69-year-old Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of shooting a protected bald eagle. Timothy Lee Childers of Aberdeen entered the guilty plea Wednesday in federal court in Oxford. The U.S. attorney’s office in northern Mississippi announced the news Thursday.

Authorities say Childers shot and killed the eagle on his property in Monroe County on Sept. 11, 2020. A judge put Childers on probation for one year and ordered him to pay $3,500 in restitution to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a fine of $3,500. Childers also forfeited the gun and scope used to shoot the mature bird.

Here is the full news release from United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi:



An Aberdeen man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in shooting a protected eagle. Timothy Lee Childers, 69, of Aberdeen, Mississippi, pled guilty on April 28th before United States Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders, in Oxford, Mississippi, to a one-count Information charging him with shooting a mature bald eagle in violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, 16 U.S.C. § 668, a class A misdemeanor.

Childers shot and killed the eagle on his property in Monroe County on September 11, 2020. Following his guilty plea, Childers was sentenced, and ordered to pay restitution to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in the amount of $3,150.00 and a fine in the amount of $3,500.00 to the Lacey Act Reward Account. Childers further forfeited his interest in the firearm and scope used in the commission of the offense to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. In addition, Childers was placed on probation for a period of one year.

Clay Joyner, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, Stephen Clark, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and Colonel Steve Adcock, Chief of Law Enforcement for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks announced the sentence on Thursday.

“We are committed to working with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and take our mission of conserving, protecting, and enhancing fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats very seriously. The U.S Fish & Wildlife Office of Law Enforcement continues to work diligently to protect bald eagles and their habitat. In this case, which involved the deliberate and senseless shooting of a bald eagle that was flying near a residence, we are pleased that justice has been served,” remarked United States Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agent in Charge Stephen Clark.