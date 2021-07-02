Mississippi man shot and killed in Tipton County by ex-girlfriend

Anyone with additional information in this case should call the 901-475-3300; after hours call 901-475-4300

MASON, Tenn. — A Byhalia, Mississippi man is dead after being shot by his ex-girlfriend in Tipton County.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 90 Mason Malone Road in Mason just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday concerning a suspicious vehicle. While responding, the call was changed to shooting call.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found James Smith, Jr, 34, from Byhalia with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies performed CPR, but, weren't able to save Smith.

During the investigation, it was determined that Smith's ex-girlfriend was at work in Memphis Saturday night where Smith arrived around 10:37 p.m., causing a disturbance and showing a gun. Memphis police was called to the scene and told Smith left the scene when a coworker intervened.

TCSO says Smith then showed up the woman's home in Tipton County, just before 1:00 a.m., armed with a gun. There was a confrontation, resulting in Smith being shot.

No charges have been filed at this time.