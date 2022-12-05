x
Crime

Mississippi Most Wanted suspect kills himself after barricading in Marshall County home

Marshall County and the MBI said they are on the scene in the 6200 block of Highway 4 West near Chulahoma.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said one of Mississippi’s Most Wanted has killed himself after a barricade situation Monday morning.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told ABC24 the suspect was barricaded in a home on Highway 4, just west of Chulahoma, Mississippi. The sheriff did not identify the suspect, but said he was wanted for child molestation and assault.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is on the scene as well in the 6200 block of Highway 4 West.

Further details have not been released.

This is a developing story and well will update as more information becomes available.

