MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Panola County murder suspect is behind bars after being caught in Memphis.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Quindarrius Pritchford in July. He was wanted for a murder that happened in October, 2020.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, a Crimestoppers tip led investigators to the 4200 block of Eastwind Dr. in Memphis, where Pritchford was arrested.