Mississippi sets date for state's 1st execution since 2012 for Lee County man

JACKSON, Mississippi — The Mississippi Supreme has set a November 17 execution date for an inmate who withdrew his appeals.

Mississippi has not had an execution since 2012, and it had six that year.

David Neal Cox pleaded guilty in September 2012 to shooting his wife Kim in May 2010 in the town of Shannon in Lee County, sexually assaulting her daughter in front of her, and watching Kim Cox die as police negotiators and relatives pleaded for her life.

A jury sentenced him to death.