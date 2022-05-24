Gun, badge, ID stolen from Mississippi State Trooper's vehicle outside Memphis gym

Memphis Police said the burglaries happened outside Esporta Fitness in southeast Memphis just before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a Mississippi State Trooper’s ID, badge, gun, and more were taken during car burglaries outside a southeast Memphis gym.

Officers were called to the Esporta Fitness in the 7600 block of Polo Grounds Boulevard near Winchester and Bill Morris Parkway just before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022. They said the victims had parked outside, and returned to find their vehicles broken into.

Investigators said among the items taken were a Mississippi State Trooper badge and ID, as well as a gun that police said was the trooper’s personal weapon, and a wallet with cards and cash. They said the vehicle the trooper was in was his personal vehicle.