Calls for hate crime charges after White men arrested for shooting at Black FedEx driver in Mississippi

Brandon Case, 35, is charged with aggravated assault. His father Gregory Case, 58, is charged with conspiracy. The shooting happened in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

RIDGELAND, Miss — Attorneys for a Black FedEx delivery driver are calling for a federal hate crimes investigation into the attempted shooting of the driver in Mississippi.

They said it's another example of Black Americans facing danger while performing everyday activities.

The FedEx driver, 24-year-old Demonterrio Gibson, was not wounded in the Jan. 24 incident. Gibson and his attorneys said the delivery driver was chased and shot at by a white father and son on Jan. 24, 2022 while delivering packages on his route in Brookhaven.

Brandon Case, 35, of Brookhaven was arrested February 1st and charged with aggravated assault. He was released the same day on a $150,000 bond.

Gregory Charles Case, 58, of Brookhaven was arrested February 1st and charged with conspiracy. He was released the same day on a $75,000 bond.

Gibson's attorneys said both suspects have been "undercharged" and should face charges of attempted murder and hate crimes.

One of his attorneys, Carlos Moore, said Thursday that he believes police are not taking the investigation seriously. Moore said the state needs to upgrade the charges to attempted murder.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the department received a request to look into the case.

Great news! @FedEx has finally checked on D’Monterrio Gibson and has reinstated his pay retroactive to January 31st. He will get paid for last week today! Thanks for calling them out for their insensitivity across the country! They now see the light and have agreed to do right! pic.twitter.com/ZpwYPYgLlH — Attorney Carlos Moore (@Esquiremoore) February 11, 2022