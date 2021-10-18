Police: Missouri man charged for Oxford bomb threat

According to police, the threat was called to a business early Sunday morning.

OXFORD, Miss — A Missouri man was charged with making a bomb threat to an Oxford business early Sunday morning.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the threat was called to a business in the 100 block of Courthouse Square just before 12:30 a.m.

Police said they coordinated with the Oxford Fire Department to clear the area. Once the area was cleared, police and the University Police Department's K-9 deemed the building safe.

After an immediate investigation, police identified Blake Portnoy, 23, as the caller.