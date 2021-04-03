x
Missouri man indicted for threatening to kill Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen and a Missouri Representative

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that Kenneth Hubert, of Marionville, Missouri, is charged with threatening Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II and Steve Cohen.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury has indicted a 63-year-old Missouri man accused of threatening two Democratic congressman from Missouri and Tennessee. 

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that Kenneth Hubert, of Marionville, Missouri, is charged with threatening Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri and Steve Cohen of Tennessee.

Hubert was arrested and made his first court appearance Wednesday. He remains in custody pending a detention hearing on Monday. 

The indictment says Hubert threatened on Jan. 7 to assault and kill Cleaver. 

He also allegedly threatened to assault and kill Cohen on May 6, 2019. 

The indictment says Cohen was threatened in a phone call but it does not say how the threat to Cleaver was transmitted.
