Two women injured, one detained after southwest Memphis shooting

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at West Mitchell Road and Horn Lake Road at 6:36 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are hurt after they were shot in southwest Memphis Tuesday evening.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at West Mitchell Road and Horn Lake Road at 6:36 p.m.

One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and another woman is in non-critical condition.

Officers have one person detained.

According to police, the cause of the shooting is undetermined at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any tips on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.