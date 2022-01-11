Mom charged with bringing gun to Memphis high school

A police affidavit said she went into Kirby High School with the gun on Monday around 2:45 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother has been charged with bringing a gun into a high school, according to an affidavit.

A police affidavit said Demetria Jones, 40, went into Kirby High School with the gun on Monday around 2:45 p.m.

The affidavit said a school resource officer noticed the gun when he saw Jones lift her shirt up. He took the gun from her and took her into custody.

Jones said the school called her to file a report regarding her daughter who had been involved in a fight at school earlier in the day, the affidavit said.

There were multiple "No firearms allowed" signs posted at the school's entrance and at all doors of the school.