More lighting to be installed along Beale Street to enhance safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, the Downtown Memphis Commission committed to adding more lighting along Beale Street to enhance safety and security.

The DMC said it anticipates it will be 8-10 weeks before installation of the additional lights will be complete.

This past weekend new security measures were put into place following recent shooting incidents. From 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., on Friday and Saturday nights, every guest will be wanded, ID'd and checked for weapons. Also, a security fee, which has been done in prior years, was implimented. In the past, the DMC charged $10 fees for entry onto Beale St., but for now, a $5 fee will be required.

The DMC is also exploring adding more cameras on or near Beale St.

Paul Young with the Downtown Memphis Commission said, security went well this past weekend for Beale St.

"We are going to continue to have conversations, dialogue with our partners at the City of Memphis and inside MPD and, you know, we'll make adjustments as needed. Our goal is to ensure we have a great time, that people have a great time when they come downtown, we have over 260 events for planned this year," said Young.