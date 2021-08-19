Mother & daughter lured to "business" meeting where mom was ambushed and killed

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office said three people are charged with murder. The minor daughter was physically unharmed.

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for the murder of a mother who investigators said was lured to a “business” meeting with her attackers.

Investigators said they responded to a shooting the night of August 9, 2021, in a remote area just north of Whiteville, Tennessee. There, they found a 26-year-old woman dead.

Investigators said the woman had traveled to Whiteville with her minor daughter, to conduct some sort of business. They said when the mother and daughter got there, the mom was ambushed by three attackers.

Investigators said the trio stole the woman’s vehicle and personal belongings. The vehicle was found several miles away. The daughter was physically unharmed, though investigators did not say where she was found.

Johnnie Tate, Shantell Essie – both of Whiteville - and Jeremy Patterson of Saulsbury were arrested August 13th, with the assistance of the TBI, FBI, and U.S. Marshals. All three are charged with first degree murder. The Hardeman County Sheriff said Patterson was also being held on non-related outstanding warrants.