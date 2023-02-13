Mother of teen accused in Haywood County highway shooting speaks out

Two teenage boys have been arrested by Haywood County Sheriff investigators after a highway shooting ended the life of 17-year-old Christine Marie Michael Feb. 10.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — After two teenage boys were arrested by Haywood County Sheriff investigators, one mother said her son isn't responsible for the death of a 17-year-old girl.

After the Haywood and Ripley basketball game in Ripley, Tennessee Christine Michael was shot to death, according to Sheriff Billy Garett Jr.

The sheriff said that Michael was traveling with three other teenagers Feb. 10 when their vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire on Highway 19.

On Saturday, Haywood County Sheriff's investigators and deputies arrested 18-year-old Kevion Davis at around 5 p.m. in connection with the murder, according to the sheriff. Davis has been booked in the Haywood County Jail with no bond, held on first degree murder charges.

About an hour and a half later, investigators and deputies along with the Brownsville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the murder, according to the sheriff.

He will be held in detention by juvenile court officials for first degree murder charges, according to the sheriff. He also has no bond, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff also said that additional charges of three counts of attempt first degree murder charges will be sought on each defendant.

Annie Owens is the mother of one of the accused teenagers.

"I'm going to fight for my baby cause he's got a life too," Owens said. "He's smart; he's a straight-A student, yes he is. He didn't take nothing but 10 classes, Kansas offers ... D1, top 5 in West Tennessee, yeah. They don't want to see him make it from here."

Amie Marsh is the Haywood County Schools Superintendent.