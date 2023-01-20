Motorcyclist faces charges after struggling with deputy during traffic stop, according to Lafayette County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said they searched Tubbs’ motorcycle, finding “what is believed to be a large quantity of methamphetamine.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led to a struggle with a suspect who they said had what was believed to be a large amount of meth.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured during the arrest.

Investigators said it happened Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, when a plain-clothes deputy with the sheriff’s office made a traffic stop of a motorcyclist in the Oxford, Mississippi, city limits. They said during the stop, an Oxford Police Officer arrived as back-up.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was identified as Jerami Tubbs, a convicted felon who they said the deputy knew from previous interactions, and who they said was known to carry weapons. Because of that, the sheriff’s office said the deputy told Tubbs he would be patted down before continuing.

At that point, investigators said Tubbs refused and started arguing, “acting very out of character from past experiences.” They said Tubbs pushed the deputy and tried to run, but the deputy grabbed Tubbs, who was still wearing his motorcycle helmet, and both fell to the ground.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy and Tubbs struggled, and a gun fell out of Tubbs’ waist onto the ground. After Tubbs was handcuffed and placed in custody, investigators said they searched Tubbs’ motorcycle, finding “what is believed to be a large quantity of methamphetamine.”