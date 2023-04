Memphis Police said officers were on scene of the shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in the Hickory Hill neighborhood which seriously injured two people Tuesday.

Officers arrived to the scene at the 3700 block of Kennings Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man and a woman were found shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The man did not survive, MPD later said.

No suspect information is available at this time.