x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

MPD arrests 35 people after conducting operation "Don't Poke the Bear"

According to MPD, the task force confiscated six firearms, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 113 ecstasy pills, 4 grams of fentanyl, and 220.6 grams of marijuana.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) said 35 people were arrested after conducting operation "Don't Poke the Bear", which targeted wanted drug dealers and fugitives throughout the city.

Several detectives from various task forces, including the Organized Crime Unit, Project Safe Neighborhoods, Fugitive Unit, and Auto Theft Task Force, worked together to complete the operation, MPD said. 

According to MPD, the task force confiscated six firearms, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 113 ecstasy pills, 4 grams of fentanyl, and 220.6 grams of marijuana.

The youngest person arrested was a 16-year-old, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and theft of property in the amount of $10,000 to $60,000. 

The oldest person arrested was 70-year-old Michael Tayler, who was charged with arson. 

MPD said its organized crime units are working to create a drug and crime free community.

Operation “Don’t Poke the Bear” MEMPHIS, TN – On Thursday, July 13, 2023, Detectives with the Organized Crime Unit,...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, July 17, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

MPD: One dead, two injured in Whitehaven shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out