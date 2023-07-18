MPD arrests 35 people after conducting operation "Don't Poke the Bear"

According to MPD, the task force confiscated six firearms, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 113 ecstasy pills, 4 grams of fentanyl, and 220.6 grams of marijuana.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) said 35 people were arrested after conducting operation "Don't Poke the Bear", which targeted wanted drug dealers and fugitives throughout the city.

Several detectives from various task forces, including the Organized Crime Unit, Project Safe Neighborhoods, Fugitive Unit, and Auto Theft Task Force, worked together to complete the operation, MPD said.

The youngest person arrested was a 16-year-old, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and theft of property in the amount of $10,000 to $60,000.

The oldest person arrested was 70-year-old Michael Tayler, who was charged with arson.

MPD said its organized crime units are working to create a drug and crime free community.