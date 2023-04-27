MPD arrests suspect in recent Hamilton High abductions

Memphis Police said they made the arrest Thursday afternoon with the FBI, and the suspect was identified by two juvenile victims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One day after Memphis Police officially warned the area around Hamilton High School to be on high alert for a serial abductor, a suspect has been arrested, MPD announced Thursday evening.

According to Memphis Police, they, in coordination with the FBI, arrested the suspect accused of multiple abductions and rapes involving neighborhood children in the South Memphis community.

MPD said the suspect was positively identified by two children who were victims of the serial abductor.

MPD said they are working closely with the Shelby County D.A. for charges.

Those who were victims of the man, which MPD describes as a Black man who offered people rides in the Gaslight, Bunker Hill, and Cane Creek communities to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Previous reports

This all comes after MSCS issued a warning to parents about an abduction in South Memphis on April 13. MPD said the girl was abducted and sexually assaulted on her was to school in the Hamilton area. At the time, MSCS said it was working with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to determine if that incident was related to a suspicious man who school leaders said was reported to be in the area in March "attempting to pick up students against their will."

MPD did not say if the April 13 incident is related to Wednesday's warning.