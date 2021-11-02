MPD asking for help finding suspect who shot and hit three children

The shooting happened at 1:40pm on Saturday, October 30th at Deadrick Avenue and Baltimore Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect that hung out a window of a car and shot at a group of children hitting three of them.

At 1:40pm on Saturday, October 30th, four children were walking on Deadrick Avenue towards Baltimore Street when a black male wearing a multicolored hoodie and ski mask hung out the window and starting shooting with a rifle on the passenger side.

The three children that were hit were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

It was a white four-door Nissan Altima with black wheels. Police are asking for help identifying those responsible. If anyone has any information that could help to an arrest, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).