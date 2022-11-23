MPD asking for tips on car thefts near Bartlett

Three men asked a business owner how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. The owner of the business refused to help, later saw his car broken into.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help to find three people connected to two car thefts near Bartlett.

According to MPD, the first car theft happened on November 22 at around 4 p.m. on the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. Three men entered a business and asked how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. MPD said the owner of the business refused to help him and the suspects left in a four door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.

The owner later saw that his work truck had been robbed and a key-fob programmer was missing, MPD said.

MPD said that the same vehicle and suspects are also wanted for an attempted auto theft on Covington Pike that same day.

