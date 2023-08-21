MPD: Boy critically injured in shooting in southwest Memphis

Memphis Police officers responded to the shooting about 3 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Jenson Rd. near Rochester Rd. and just north of W. Mitchell Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a boy is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon in southwest Memphis.

MPD officers responded to the shooting about 3 p.m. Aug, 21, 2023, in the 300 block of Jenson Rd. near Rochester Rd. and just north of W. Mitchell Rd. They found a boy, whose age has not been released, shot at the scene.

The boy was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.