MPD: Child shot, taken to Memphis fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a child was shot and taken to a local fire station.

MPD investigators said officers were called to the Memphis Fire Department’s station in the 2200 block of E. Shelby Dr. about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. They said a juvenile had been shot and was brought to the station by family members.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet said where or how the child was shot.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.