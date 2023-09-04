x
Crime

MPD searching for suspects after eight high-end vehicles stolen from business

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said several vehicles, many high-end, were stolen from a business in southeast Memphis.

MPD said officers responded to a burglary call about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the business in the 2600 block of S. Mendenhall Rd., not far from Mt. Moriah Rd.

Investigators said eight vehicles and their keys were taken, and two of them – a white Range Rover and a black Nissan Altima – were recovered a short distance from the site of the theft.

The following were stolen and have not been found yet, according to MPD:

  • 2019 Mercedes Benz GLE43 AMG white – SUV
  • 2012 Mercedes Benz GLK350 black - SUV
  • 2012 Mercedes Benz E350 silver – Sedan
  • 2021 Hyundai Genesis GV80 silver - SUV
  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport black – 4dr Jeep Pickup
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit black - SUV

Memphis Police are asking anyone with information about these stolen vehicles to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Business Burglary 2600 block of S. Mendenhall Road Report#2309021067ME MEMPHIS, TN - On September 2, 2023, at...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, September 3, 2023

