MPD searching for suspects after eight high-end vehicles stolen from business

MPD said officers responded to a burglary call about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the business in the 2600 block of S. Mendenhall Rd., not far from Mt. Moriah.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said several vehicles, many high-end, were stolen from a business in southeast Memphis.

MPD said officers responded to a burglary call about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the business in the 2600 block of S. Mendenhall Rd., not far from Mt. Moriah Rd.

Investigators said eight vehicles and their keys were taken, and two of them – a white Range Rover and a black Nissan Altima – were recovered a short distance from the site of the theft.

The following were stolen and have not been found yet, according to MPD:

2019 Mercedes Benz GLE43 AMG white – SUV

2012 Mercedes Benz GLK350 black - SUV

2012 Mercedes Benz E350 silver – Sedan

2021 Hyundai Genesis GV80 silver - SUV

2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport black – 4dr Jeep Pickup

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit black - SUV

Memphis Police are asking anyone with information about these stolen vehicles to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.