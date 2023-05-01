MPD identifies suspect from 2021 Frayser homicide case, and are asking for help finding him

Memphis Police said they are still looking for the suspect, 30-year-old Antonio Gardner, after they said he shot and killed a man in his car in 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released the identity of a suspect from a murder case nearly a year and a half old Monday, and they want the public's help finding him.

On December 13, 2021, at 8:53 p.m., MPD said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in front of 1887 Portland Avenue. Officers arrived and found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds lying inside a car.

The Memphis Fire Department made the scene, and paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Through investigation, Memphis Police said Antonio Gardner, 30, born March 25, 1993, was positively identified as one of the people responsible for this murder.

A warrant was issued on Antonio Gardner for first degree murder (in perpetration of a robbery) and especially aggravated robbery.

Antonio Gardner's whereabouts are unknown at this time, and MPD said help is needed in finding him.

This is an ongoing investigation.