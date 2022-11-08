MPD investigates double shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a double shooting in southeast Memphis Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Waterside Drive near Quince and Riverdale just after 6:30 a.m. They said two men were found injured.
The men were taken to Regional One Hospital – one in critical and the other in non-critical.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
