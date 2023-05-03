x
MPD investigates after man shows up at fire station after being shot

Memphis Police officers responded to the Memphis Fire Station #25 in the 4700 block of Willow Rd. near S. Perkins about 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2023.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man who was shot showed up at a fire station Wednesday afternoon.

MPD officers responded to the Memphis Fire Station #25 in the 4700 block of Willow Rd. near S. Perkins about 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2023.

They found one man had arrived at the station after being shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine where the man was shot and what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

