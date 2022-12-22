x
Crime

Two dead, two injured as MPD investigates separate shootings and a crash in southeast Memphis

Memphis Police said one shooting and crash happened at Knight Arnold and Lamar, the other just north of there on McMurray St., all within minutes of each other.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are trying to determine if two shootings that happened minutes apart Thursday morning in southeast Memphis are related.

MPD officers first responded to a shooting call at Knight Arnold and Lamar Ave about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. They found a man injured, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said there was also an accident at this scene, and a woman involved in the crash was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said one man has been detained at that scene.

About five minutes after the first call, officers responded to a double shooting just north of the first scene, in the 2700 block of McMurray St. There they found two people dead.

Investigators have not said what led to the shootings, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

