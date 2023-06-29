MPD investigating after man shot early Thursday morning in Orange Mound

Memphis Police officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Saratoga Ave. near Airways Blvd. and Park Ave. about 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot early Thursday morning in the Orange Mound area.

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Saratoga Ave. near Airways Blvd. and Park Ave. about 2:45 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023. They found one man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 902-528-CASH.