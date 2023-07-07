MPD investigating after man stabbed overnight in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in southeast Memphis early Friday morning.
MPD officers responded to the call about 1:50 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2023, in the 6000 block of Flodden Dr. near Ridgeway Rd. When they arrived, they said they learned a man had been stabbed had gone to St. Francis Hospital in a private vehicle. He was then transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Investigators have not said what led to the stabbing, but said victim knows the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.