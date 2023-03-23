MPD investigating after two men injured in shooting in southwest Memphis

MPD officers were called to the 3400 block of Rochester about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023. They believe the shooting actually happened on W. Mitchell Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after a double shooting Wednesday night in southwest Memphis.

MPD officers were called to the 3400 block of Rochester about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023. They said they believe the shooting actually happened nearby in the 300 block of W. Mitchell Rd.

Officers found a man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said a second victim of the shooting was taken to Methodist South by private vehicle. They said that man is listed in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting of released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.