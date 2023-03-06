2 dead, 2 injured in Whitehaven apartment shooting; MPD calls it 'isolated DV incident'

Memphis Police said the deadly shooting happened late Monday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and another two are battling for their lives after a shooting at an apartment complex in Whitehaven, Memphis Police said Monday.

MPD said it appears the shooting was an "isolated Domestic Violence incident."

According to MPD, the shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023. Two men were found dead on the scene. One additional man and one woman were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place on the 100 block of Hillview Avenue, according to MPD.

MPD said preliminary information suggested that the suspect is known to the victims. This is an ongoing investigation.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.