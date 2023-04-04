Memphis Police investigating after girl shot near Kirby High School

Investigators said the girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said a girl was shot Tuesday afternoon in southeast Memphis, not far from Kirby High School.

MPD officers responded to the shooting about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the 4100 block of Kirby Pkwy, at the intersection of Kirby and Raines. They said a girl, whose age was not yet released, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not yet said what led to the shooting, but the suspects are believed to be driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu and a white Infiniti SUV.