Crime

MPD investigating after teen shot near Vollintine area

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Speed St. near Jackson Ave. and Watkins about 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a teen was shot Wednesday afternoon near the Vollintine area.

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Speed St. near Jackson Ave. and Watkins about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. They found one male shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Officers on the scene told ABC24 the victim is a teenager.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released information on the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

